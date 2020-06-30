Kaitlynn Carter Reveals What She Learned From ‘Rough’ Breakup With Miley Cyrus

Moving on. Kaitlynn Carter said Miley Cyrus’ breakup was “rough,” nine months after the couple split. In an interview on Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” on Monday, June 29, the Hills: New Beginnings alum opened up about what she learned from her difficult relationship with the “Malibu” singer.

“What I’ve really realized is now with dating, I’m super private about it,” she said at the time. “Since last fall, once that whole situation [with Miley] came to a wrap, I was like, ‘That’s the last time I’m doing a public thing.’”

Kaitlynn dated Miley for two months from August to September 2019. Their relationship came after Kaitlynn’s breakup with Brody Jenner and Miley’s separation from Liam Hemsworth, whom she had been married to for less than a year. Kaitlynn, for her part, has had an amicable relationship with Brody since their breakup and have even reunited for a few gatherings with friends together. “We actually did work pretty hard to keep it as private as we could, but it is what it is,” Kaitlynn said of her relationship with Miley.

She continued, “It’s so hard to go through a breakup in the public eye, too. It’s so rough. But there’s also a lot to be gained and learned from that. So now, I’m just super, super private.”

The blogger also revealed on the podcast that she’s dating someone new after her breakup with Miley. (The Hannah Montana alum, for her part, has been dating Australian singer Cody Simpson since her split from Kaitlynn.) “With the person that I’ve been seeing recently, I’m trying to take it really slow and make sure that everything is in place,” Kaitlynn said. “We’re not boyfriend-girlfriend.”

In April, Kaitlynn opened to her Hills costar Whitney Port about how her split from Miley affected her “emotionally” in September 2019. “I had no expectations that anyone would give a shit about me by myself,” she said at the time. “I had no plan in place. I didn’t think about anything. For example, I was dealing with a lot emotionally at that time, obviously, and I really wasn’t going out anywhere. I was just staying home.”

Kaitlynn continued, “I just didn’t anticipate anything like this happening, I’m used to it when I’m, like, with Brody or when I was with [Miley], but never when I’m on my own. My mind is just swirling.”