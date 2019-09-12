We’d Like To Inform You That Kaitlynn Carter Is Wearing An ‘M’ Ring On Her Engagement Finger

Whoa! Things between these two are much more serious than we thought. Kaitlynn Carter’s “M” ring means that Miley Cyrus is officially her bae. And we mean super official. The ladies have been hand-in-hand since early August when Miley announced her split from her husband of less than one year, Liam Hemsworth. However, Miley and Kaitlynn have been friends for some time. Clearly with Miley’s split from Liam, and Kaitlynn’s split from her former partner Brody Jenner– the ladies have been leaning on one another.

After vacationing together in Italy and getting hot and heavy in Los Angeles–Miley and Kaitlynn have been spotted around Manhattan taking in NYFW. Earlier this week they were spotted wearing the chicest matching outfits, and Kaitlynn even left a flirty comment under one of Miley’s Instagram post. However, The Hills star’s newest piece of jewelry has eyebrows raised.

Yesterday, Sept. 11, Miley and Kaitlynn were checking out of their NYC hotel when the Capirossi snapped a photo of Kaitlynn adjusting her sunglasses. That’s not all they spotted. On her left ring finger, Kaitlynn was wearing a ring with the letter “M” on it. Now we’ve all done cutesy ish when we’ve had a boo. However, it’s not so much the “M” on the ring that has us gasping–it’s the finger that Kaitlynn chose to wear it on.

Traditionally, the left-hand ring finger is reserved for an engagement, wedding, or promise ring. Since Miley is still technically married to Liam and this is still VERY new, we doubt this is an engagement ring. However, it could still be incredibly significant for the ladies. And that’s not all.

On her index finger, Kaitlynn was also wearing a ring that said, “GF” on it–as in girlfriend. Also, she donned a ring on her middle finger that had a horseshoe on it–we all know the “Slide Away” singer is a country girl. It’s clear that these are bold symbols of their love and adoration for one another. Also, the fact that they’ve moved in together means that these two are serious AF.