Kaitlynn Carter Just Left A Super Thirsty Comment On Miley Cyrus’ Instagram & We’re Into It

Listen if you’re bae can’t hype you up on social media, should you really be claiming them? Kaitlynn Carter’s comment on Miley Cyrus’ Instagram was super thirsty, and we love her for it. Since early August when Miley announced her split from her husband, Liam Hemsworth–she and Kaitlynn have been extremely hot and heavy.

The pair have vacationed together in Italy–been spotted locking lips at the SoHo House in Los Angeles, and they’ve even been linked at the MTV VMAs where Kaitlynn joined Miley for support. Apparently, the duo has gotten serious very quickly–so much so that they’ve even moved in together. Although Miley and Liam are still technically married–Miley and Kaitlynn have chosen to be open and forthright about their romance.

Now that some of the frenzy surrounding them and Liam and Miley’s divorce has died down–they are getting comfier in the public eye. Miley recently posted some photos of herself wearing an adorable large black fluffy hat on her Instagram. She paired the hat with a silk long sleeve black shirt that was open nearly down to her navel.

Kaitlynn clearly liked what she saw, so she left a flirty and hella thirsty comment on Miley’s photo that read, “Dear God,” she also included a drooling emoji.

This isn’t the first time the ladies have gotten cutesy for the gram. Kaitlynn recently celebrated her birthday in Mailbu with Miley and to commemorate the day–the ladies posed in several stunning black and white photos. An insider told People that these two are basking in their honeymoon phase. The insider revealed, “They live together and are very happy. Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”

Live your lives, ladies.