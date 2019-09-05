Miley Cyrus Celebrated Kaitlynn Carter’s Birthday & These Romantic Pics Are Everything

These two really have a special bond. Kaitlynn Carter’s birthday with Miley Cyrus PDA photos proved that they are in the midst of romantic bliss. Since early August–Miley and Kaitlynn have been joined at the hip. We’ve seen them everywhere from Italy, to the MTV VMAs afterparty to the streets of Los Angeles. With their splits from Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner, the ladies have really clung to one another for healing and bonding.

Kaitlynn recently had a birthday and Miley was right by her side to celebrate her born day. On her Instagram stories, The Hills starlet shared a series of black and white photos with her lady love to commemorate the day. Kaitlynn was posed in a cute flirty black dress with heels and a slick ponytail, Miley, on the other hand, wore a crisp white shirt and black trousers, leaving her locks hanging freely around her face. It looks like the ladies were either at a restaurant or someone’s home because you could see all of Los Angeles from their viewpoint.

It’s clear that the ladies relationship is getting more serious every single day. An insider told US Weekly, “Miley feels she can totally be herself with Kaitlynn and is really comfortable around her.” We can definitely see that from these photos.

In addition to being with each other 24/7–Kaitlynn and Miley have also reportedly moved in together. An insider told People, “They live together and are very happy. Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”

We’re just glad Miley is happy. An insider explained, Miley adores Kaitlynn’s “free-spirited, nonjudgmental, fun personality.” It looks like the “Slide Away” songstress can truly be her authentic self.