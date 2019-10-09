Kaitlynn Carter’s BFF Has Some Super Shady Feelings About Miley Cyrus

Yikes–things are getting a bit spicy over here. Kaitlynn Carter’s BFF reacted to the Miley Cyrus breakup and we’re over here just cringing. As you know, just days after announcing her split from Liam Hemsworth, Miley was spotted getting hot and heavy with Kaitlynn. Though people were a bit taken aback that she’d moved on so quickly, The Hills reality starlet seemed like a good match for the songstress.

Their romance was a whirlwind and they were spotted all across the globe giving hella PDA and at one point there was even talks about marriage and moving in together. However, just as quickly as the romance started–it came to a screeching halt. From what we understand, things became way too serious with Kaitlynn too fast, and Miley wanted to take some time for herself to heal and focus on her career. Super understandable. However, that hasn’t stopped Miley from getting casually romantic with someone else.

These days the Bangerz singer is spending her time with an Australian hunk–Cody Simpson and people legit can’t get over it. Kaitlynn’s BFF, Bachelor star Becca Tilley, is not here for Miley moving on so quickly (even though she did the same thing when she and Liam split). On a recent episode of her podcast, Scrubbing In, Tilley shared her thoughts on the matter. She said,

Yeah, I don’t know. I’m friends with Kaitlynn, so. think when you’re in a relationship or, like, seen with anyone, like, out of respect to that person, it’s maybe, like….Obviously, Miley shouldn’t have to date in her home. But it’s like, you know there’s photos everywhere, you know? , People are like, ‘Wait, I thought you were just with so-and-so?’ I think the thing with someone of that nature is people get so invested in her life and who she’s dating. And then they get committed, they are, like, rooting for her with that person. And she’s with someone new and it’s like, ‘Wait, wait, wait!’ …I think it’s more of like confusion, like, ‘Wait, we just saw you. You were in a relationship with someone else.’ The way I saw all this stuff was, like, a little confused.

TBH we just think Miley is out here living her best life and the only reason we know anything about any of this is because she’s a public figure. Plus she addressed the slut-shaming and her dating life. On her social media, she shared,

1. I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning….I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet. 2. Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referred to as ‘legends,’ ‘heartthrobs,’ ‘G,’ ‘Ladies’ Man,’ etc….where women are called sluts/whores! I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘man’s’ world….If we can’t beat ’em, join ’em! If our president can ‘grab ’em by the pussy’…can’t I just have a kiss and an acai bowl?!?!

We have student loans to pay back so… none of this is our business anyway.