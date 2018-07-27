Kaia Gerber Posted a Video of Her Smoking a Vape Pen on Instagram

Kaia Gerber’s Instagram story usually consists of behind-the-scene snaps from fashion shows, selfies of her lounging on the beach in California or—if you were one of the few who caught it—a video of her smoking a vape. On Thursday, the 16-year-old model surprised fans when she instagrammed a four-second video of her inhaling and exhaling the smoke of a vape pen, the Daily Mail first reported.

The video featured the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber in cat-eye sunglasses with a black electronic cigarette in her mouth, which she uses to puff the nicotine-free e-liquid. However, the video went unnoticed by many fans, as Gerber deleted it within minutes of it going live.

The legal age to purchase and smoke a vape in many states is 18. However, in California, where Gerber is from, the minimum is 21, meaning that Gerber is five years younger than the legal age to smoke a vape. Though many vapes don’t contain nicotine and are much safer than cigarettes, many use artificial flavors containing diacetyl, a chemical associated with severe respiratory disease, according to CNN.

Gerber’s vaping video didn’t live for long on her Instagram story. Perhaps she realized she was underage. Perhaps she didn’t want her followers to know she vapes. Either way, the receipts live on on the internet.