These Kaia Gerber-Approved Ugg Boots Are ~Finally~ Back in Stock

Scroll To See More Images

Like most models, Kaia Gerber’s endless off-duty looks never cease to impress—yes, even when she’s sporting leggings, a baggy tee, and sneakers. Clearly, the model’s knack for making cozy athleisure looks legitimately cool is still firmly intact. Lately, though, Kaia’s seemingly been swapping her go-to Adidas sneakers with a more cold-weather-friendly alternative. Sure, the model may be based in LA, but Kaia’s recent affinity toward rocking the perpetually out-of-stock UGG Ultra Mini Boot proves that California really does get cold weather from time to time, and more importantly, that these ridiculously comfortable boots are actually stylish.

Not that we necessarily needed permission from the fashionable street style slayer or anything, ~but~ we’re not going to lie that seeing Kaia wearing UGG’s gives us an extra incentive for investing in a pair of our own and wearing them out as much as humanly possible (and of course, wearing them on repeat while we’re all still WFH). If you’re still not convinced that these shearling-lined booties are actually cool at the moment, take a cue from other stylish celeb fans of Ultra Mini Boot — Jasmine Tookes, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner have all been spotted in both the Ultra Mini and the Classic Mini styles.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.