Kaia Gerber Wore 2 Makeup Looks at Once on Her ‘Vogue Paris’ Cover

Kaia Gerber is set to take over the world…one magazine cover at a time. The 16-year-old model recently posed for the October cover of Vogue Paris. But instead of wearing one killer beauty look, she wore two—at the same time.

The cover featured the daughter of Cindy Crawford in a rainbow petal-covered dress and a silver choker with a red gem. But the real star of Gerber’s cover was her makeup, which was au naturel on one side and glammed to the gods on the other. The left side of Gerber’s face was completely glammed, with glossy red lips, metallic blue eyeshadow and filled-in brows. Her right side was left bare, allowing for fans to see her natural blemishes and moles on her foundation-free face.

But the half-half look wasn’t done there. The model was also seen with only one earring, which hung on the done-up side of her face. The cover, shot by photographer Mikael Jansson, seemed to play with color-blocking, as seen with the colors on Gerber’s dress, in the text and her face.

If there’s anyone who can pull off wearing two beauty looks at once, it’s Gerber. Plus, it’s an easy way to go from day to night real quick.