Kaia Gerber Savagely Trolled Cindy Crawford’s Sexy Instagram with Male Models

There’s no question that Cindy Crawford is a proud mama. Whether she’s accompanying Kaia Gerber to industry events or cheering her on from the sidelines at runway shows, Cindy is always there to support her daughter. Now, the tables have turned, and it’s time for Kaia to show her support for Cindy’s new photo shoot with Versace. So what’d she do? Well, like any 16-year-old, she trolled her mom.

On Wednesday, Cindy shared a sultry picture from her Versace photo shoot with a near-naked male model. The photo showed the supermodel provocatively posing with her leg on a table as an underwear-clad male model caressed her thigh. “Versace Versace Versace Versace,” Cindy captioned the picture.

Not letting an opportunity to troll her mom go to waste, Kaia quickly chimed in in the comments. First she commented “MOM!” before following it up with, “Where’s dad?” Kaia’s father and Cindy’s husband is businessman Rande Gerber.

As expected, Kaia’s comments racked up hundreds of likes in a matter of minutes and even caught the attention of her mom, who commended her for her epic trolling. “Trolled,” Cindy tweeted alongside screenshots of her daughter’s comments.

Sorry, Cindy. Looks like Kaia’s won this one. But we can’t wait to see how you’ll troll her back because we’re sure it’s going to be equally as epic. Modeling can’t be the only thing Kaia learned from her mom.