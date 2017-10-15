A Definitive Guide to Kaia Gerber’s Best Street Style Looks

Given that Kaia Gerber is the 16-year-old daughter of supermodel legend, Cindy Crawford, it comes as no surprise that she’s the most sought-after “It Girl” in fashion right now. Coming from supermodel royalty, Gerber likely grew up with big-name fashion designers as dinner guests, her mom’s Vogue spreads plastered on the walls, and ample knowledge on what the biggest fashion trends will be. (Cindy Crawford isn’t dressing her kids in just any baby clothes!)
Though she’s far from the status of the Kendall Jenners and Gigi Hadids of the universe, Gerber is already making a significant splash in the fashion world, with an head-turning debut at Raf Simons‘s Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week in September. As we know, with any “It Girl” comes an impressive closet, and Gerber is no exception. See the supermodel-in-the-making’s all-time best street style outfits, ahead.
Gerber leaving her hotel in France September, 2017
Gerber arriving at the Off/White show in France September, 2017
Gerber leaving the Chanel show in France October, 2017
Gerber shopping in New York City September, 2017
Gerber walking in New York City September, 2017
Gerber attending the Moschino show in Los Angeles June, 2016
Gerber walking in New York City February, 2017
Gerber shopping in New York City February, 2017
Gerber at a Mother's Day Weekend Brunch in Malibu May, 2017
Gerber leaving Calvin Klein fashion show in New York City September, 2017
Gerber at Marc Jacobs Fragrance event in Beverly Hills May, 2017
Gerber leaving her hotel in France September, 2017
Gerber attending Jimmy Choo event in New York City September, 2016
Gerber arriving in Los Angeles October, 2017
Gerber attending premier of 'Sister Cities' in Hollywood August, 2016
Gerber walking in France October, 2017
Gerber leaving fashion media awards in New York City September, 2016
Gerber at 14th Annual Teen Vogue Young Hollywood in Malibu September, 2016
Gerber walking in Los Angeles November, 2016
Gerber at Tommy Hilfiger show in Venice February, 2017
Gerber at fashion media awards in New York City September, 2017
Gerber at Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' in New York City September, 2017
Gerber arriving at Fenty/Puma show in New York City September, 2017
Gerber in France September, 2017
Gerber attending 'Her Time' in France September, 2017
Gerber at a Marc Jacobs Beauty event in New York City February, 2017
Gerber with family at a store opening in Malibu October, 2008
Gerber with mom at a benefit in Beverly Hills September, 2006
