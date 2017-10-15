A Definitive Guide to Kaia Gerber’s Best Street Style Looks

Given that Kaia Gerber is the 16-year-old daughter of supermodel legend, Cindy Crawford, it comes as no surprise that she’s the most sought-after “It Girl” in fashion right now. Coming from supermodel royalty, Gerber likely grew up with big-name fashion designers as dinner guests, her mom’s Vogue spreads plastered on the walls, and ample knowledge on what the biggest fashion trends will be. (Cindy Crawford isn’t dressing her kids in just any baby clothes!)

Though she’s far from the status of the Kendall Jenners and Gigi Hadids of the universe, Gerber is already making a significant splash in the fashion world, with an head-turning debut at Raf Simons‘s Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week in September. As we know, with any “It Girl” comes an impressive closet, and Gerber is no exception. See the supermodel-in-the-making’s all-time best street style outfits, ahead.