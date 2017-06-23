StyleCaster
Kaia Gerber’s New Shag Haircut Is Giving Us Serious Summer Vibes

Photo: Getty Images

Cindy Crawford better watch her back because there’s a new iconic head of hair in the family—and that belongs to her 15-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber. The supermodel’s daughter, who is actually an up-and-coming model herself, just got the prettiest shag haircut for the summer, and we’re obsessed.

The summery do—which transformed Gerber’s luscious brown locks into an edgy layered cut with wispy ends—was done by none other than celebrity hair extraordinaire, Jen Atkins. (You know, the stylist behind the hair of celebs like Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Bella Hadid? Yes. That Jen Atkins.)

Atkins showed off her masterpiece on Instagram, which showed the supermodel offspring giving some serious face while debuting her breezy new do. If you’re wondering where to get the Kaia Shag? Atkins did us a solid and tagged the location: Los Angeles’s Andy LeCompte Salon.

Atkins dubbed the look, the “#modernshag.” For those of us who aren’t hair historians, the shaggy haircut was popularized in the ’80s by rock legends Debbie Harry and Joan Jett. Decades later and the look has softened up for celebs, like Alexa Chung and Gerber, or anyone who wants to add a little rock ‘n’ roll-esque texture while still keeping her length.

We guess hair icons just run in the family. Loving the new do, Kaia.

