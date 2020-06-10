Kaia Gerber’s Net Worth Proves Why She’s Cindy Crawford’s Mini-Me

As the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, success runs in Kaia Gerber’s blood. At 18-years-old, the teen has walked in shows for brands like Marc Jacobs, Burberry and Alexander Wang, which makes us wonder about how much Kaia Gerber’s net worth is now and how much it’s expected to grow as she becomes older.

Kaia is the youngest daughter of Crawford and entrepreneur Randy Gerber. While her first gig as a model was at 10 years old when she posed for Versace’s junior line, her real debut as a model was in 2018 when she walked in Calvin Klein’s Spring 2018 runway show at New York Fashion Week just days after her 16th birthday.

With a supermodel mom and supermodel friends like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, it’s hard to believe that Kaia has only been working as a professional model for the past two years. “I almost had to disprove people before I could prove myself. You have to erase what people think of you and make yourself human, because people have such deep, preconceived notions of who you are,” she told I-D magazine in February 2020 about the pressure to live up to her mom.

While Kaia is far from the supermodel status of her mama, she’s still a bonafide success in the modeling world. Just take a look at her net worth ahead.

How does she make her money?

Since she made her runway debut in Calvin Klein’s New York Fashion Week in 2018, Gerber has worked as a model full-time. In the past few years, she’s walked for fashion houses, such as Marc Jacobs, Burberry, Alexander Wang, Prada, Chanel, Fendi, Moschino, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen. In 2018, she walked alongside her mom for Versace. The teenager has also been the face of several brands, including Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs and Omega. In 2018, she led the campaign for Marc Jacobs’ fragrance Daisy and was also the face of Chanel handbags and Valentino. That same year, she also collaborated with Karl Lagerfeld for the KarlxKaia collection. While her main job is modeling, Kaia has also done some acting work. Most recently, she starred in the July 2019 music video for John Eatherly’s song “Burnout,” which was her music video debut.

How much does her mom Cindy Crawford make?

As successful as Kaia is, she doesn’t make anywhere near to what her mom’s income. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cindy Crawford is worth an impressive $100 million, which makes her one of the highest paid models in history, second to supermodels like Gisele Bündchen and Iman. Since her modeling debut in ’80s, Kaia’s mom has been in campaigns for Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Dior and Chanel. She’s also starred in films like Michael J. Fox’s The Secret of My Business, as well as music videos for artists like Taylor Swift, Duran Duran and Jon Bon Jovi. But perhaps one of Crawford’s most memorable gigs is her 1992 Super Bowl commercial for Pepsi, which we’re sure paid her a ton of money. Crawford recreated the commercial for Pepsi in 2016. She and her husband, Rande Gerber—the founder of Gerber Spirits and Casamigos Tequila—are worth a staggering $400 million combined, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What’s Kaia’s net worth?

So the real question: What is Kaia Gerber’s net worth? Per Celebrity Net Worth, the model is worth $3 million. So not as much as her mom and dad, but still a ton of money for a teenager who only started working as a model a few years ago. Her older brother, Presley Gerber, is worth a reported $1 million.