Kaia Gerber, Fashion Teen Extraordinaire, Just Scored a Miu Miu Campaign

Kaia Gerber is the fashion industry’s teenage darling du jour—well, one of them, at least (see: Lily-Rose Depp; Willow and Jaden Smith; Lucky Blue Smith). Now, Cindy Crawford’s scion has climbed another rung on the modeling ladder with the debut of Miu Miu’s new Scenique campaign, her first grown-up gig for a major European house.

Announced this morning on the brand’s social media feeds, the fashion film shows Gerber waking up in a sunny bungalow and making her way past party paraphernalia (strewn confetti, a floating tutu, fuzzy pink slippers) to dive into a pool. From the bottom she picks up a pair of Miu Miu’s new retro-inspired sunglasses and emerges, looking straight up at the camera.

Per the brand’s ad copy, “With her butterfly lenses set into golden frames and dressed in precious pieces from the Miu Miu archive, fresh-faced Kaia Gerber perfectly encapsulates the maverick femininity of the Miu Miu girl.” It continues, “She awakens alone although evidence of nocturnal escapades suggests that isn’t always her way,” which is kind of a weird thing to say about a 14-year-old, but OK.

Gerber is the latest in a long line of young stars and models to be tapped by Miu Miu—Hailee Steinfeld at 14; Lindsey Wixson at 15; Elle Fanning at 15—and, as one of my fellow editors pointed out, eyewear campaigns seem to be the preferred venue for designers to cast famous teens these days—Depp, if you’ll recall, was chosen as the face of Chanel’s sunglasses ads last year. It makes sense, in a way: I remember saving up for designer sunglasses in high school (although in retrospect, I wish I had chosen a bag—those rhinestone-logoed Gucci frames don’t hold up in quite the same way), plus we can’t deny the shots are gorgeous:

See the full campaign at MiuMiu.com.