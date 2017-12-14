Kaia Gerber Looked Like Kendall Jenner’s Mini-Me on a Matching Shopping Date

Kaia Gerber may be regarded as the next “It” girl in fashion, but that doesn’t mean that there’s any bad blood between her and one of fashion’s current “It” girls, Kendall Jenner. The two made that clear on Wednesday when they stepped out in Los Angeles sporting near-identical outfits on a last-minute holiday shopping trip.

For the date, which began with lunch at Beverly Hills’ Nate’n Al Delicatessen, the models wore matching crop tops, straight-leg jeans, and sneakers. Gerber, 16, kept things dark up top with medium-blue jeans, black sneakers, and a white bucket hat for good measure. Jenner, 22, went to the opposite end of the color spectrum with a crisp white crop top, dark jeans, and clean white shoes.

Despite their friendship, Jenner is well aware that her career might dip when Gerber fully hits the modeling scene. In an interview with LOVE magazine earlier this year, Jenner joked about how she’s going to go “broke” once Gerber really flourishes.

“Listen, we’re all trying to get all our work in now before she hits the scene. When that happens, we’ll all go broke!” Jenner said.

Considering she’s one of the most sought-after models on the scene right now, we doubt that Jenner’s career will change that much. But as they say, keep your friends close and your enemies (or competition) closer. We see you, Kendall.