Kaia Gerber’s $16 Black Face Mask Is Model-Approved

Quick PSA for those who need it: The year is 2021 and masks are still mandatory! If you’re sick of wearing the same blue disposable versions over and over, consider buying a sleek new washable option to jazz up your rotation or layer up for a double-masking moment. There are a lot of black masks on the market, but only Kaia Gerber’s Enro face mask is truly model-approved—so of course I want it.

Leave it to a Gerber to make this year’s must-wear accessory actually look super chic. Who knew a plain black mask could be so fashion?! Gerber has been spotted in the exact same one not just once, but three separate times recently, so you know it has to be good. The best part? Her pick retails for just $16.50. Now you can stay safe and look good while running your errands or grabbing a socially-distanced dinner with your pod.

Enro’s masks are triple-layered, including one that stops viruses and bacteria better than most cloth masks available. As for sizing, each mask comes in options for both kids and adults (we’re talking XXS-XL) and has both an adjustable nose bridge and straps for behind the ear, so you’ll never have to wear an ill-fitting mask ever again. We all know how miserable it is to be constantly readjusting!

How to style it, you ask? With anything and everything, babe. When it comes to Gerber’s errands ensembles, she tends to keep her looks sporty and low-key. She was recently spotted leaving a pilates class in a pair of high-waisted leggings, a dark gray t-shirt layered underneath a black puffer vest, fuzzy black sandals with socks and a neutral shoulder bag. Her black cat eye sunnies sat perfectly atop her matching Enro mask.

If you’re looking for a new favorite mask brand, we’ve found it. All of Enro’s masks are all machine washable up to 100 washes, so they won’t fall apart on you like your old disposable ones, and you can choose from simple styles like Gerber’s to more showy prints and colors. And if you need yet another good reason to buy, they’re designed to be 40% more breathable than cotton—no wonder they’re Kaia-approved for a workout like pilates!

Read on to shop our favorite masks from Enro, including Gerber’s own go-to and a few wildcard picks.

Solid Face Mask

Buy Gerber’s own mask for a simple option that goes with everything. I’m personally buying multiples of the black, but it also comes in 10 other colors, so you can have a mask that matches literally any wardrobe color scheme.

In Bloom Face Mask

If you can’t bring yourself to buy yet another all-black face mask, a fun floral-printed alternative like this one is the perfect way to show off a little more of your personal style. Choose from four flowery prints for a springy vibe.

Go Wild Face Mask

Bored of your usual rotation? A leopard-print face mask will shake up your routine! Plus, it comes in multiple leopard colorways including classic, pink and blue. Calling all Cheetah Girls—who wants to match?!

Tie Dye Face Mask

Tie-Dye was a massive trend in 2020, so it should come as no surprise that that the print has made its way onto a few face masks in 2021. This classic blue and white mask will work for any season, and would look great layered with a blue disposable for double-masking days.

Good Vibes Face Mask

Good vibes only in 2021! This face mask features a bold striped pattern guaranteed to make you feel a little happier while running your errands. Choose from four cheerful prints that put a basic black mask to shame. No shade, Kaia!