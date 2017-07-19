Kaia Gerber Looks Exactly Like Cindy Crawford When She Was a Teen

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, looks exactly like Cindy’s teenage self—and

we feel like we’re in a time machine. [Elle UK]

Cara Delevingne hopes her buzz cut will encourage women that they don’t need “hair to be beautiful.” [People]

Bella Hadid channels ’90s fashion with backless white top in New York City. [Cosmo]

Kylie Jenner cleverly pranked her family members with a little help from her wax figure. [E Online]

Emily Ratajkowski poses naked for Allure, opens up about being comfortable with her sexuality. [Allure]

Here’s how to take advantage of Tarte’s friends and family pool party sale. [Allure]

Actress Amanda Seyfried reveals why she took anti-depressants while pregnant. [US Magazine]

Daniel Radcliffe rushed to help a tourist who was slashed in the face. [Teen Vogue]

Andrew Garfield clarified his “gay man” comments, calling them “out of context.” [US Magazine]