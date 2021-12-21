Kaia Went on a Date With Austin Butler the Same Day Ex Jacob Was Seen With Olivia Jade

Friends or more? Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were just spotted out together one month after the model’s split from Jacob Elordi.

On Sunday, December 19, the pair attended a yoga class in Los Angeles together and were seen leaving to get into Gerber’s car, with Butler in the driver’s seat, according to photos from the Daily Mail. Upon leaving, the 20-year-old model and 30-year-old Elvis actor wore face coverings and were dressed for comfort post-workout while engaging in what looked to be a thoughtful discussion.

Gerber was wearing a blue surgical mask, a navy blue coat, black leggings and UGG boots while Butler, who called it quits with Vanessa Hudgens last year after eight years together, was wearing a blue bandana, a grey t-shirt and black joggers. Most recently, Butler was seen kissing model Lily-Rose Depp in August.

This outing follows Gerber and Elordi’s split in November 2021. A low-profile couple, they had only just made their red carpet debut at The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala on September 25, 2021, after first being seen publicly in September 2020 over dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California.

The couple is still friendly amidst the breakup and they ended things on “amicable terms,” according to a source with Page Six. Elordi, 24, still speaks highly of Gerber when he gets the chance. According to his January/February 2022 cover story with Men’s Health, she helped him learn how to deal with being in the spotlight.

“She handles herself wonderfully publicly,” said Elordi, “and I’ve learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”

But Gerber wasn’t the only one looking to be exploring something new this past weekend. Elordi was also seen getting coffee with Olivia Jade Giannulli, 22, in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, as seen in photos from the Daily Mail.

Trying to keep it on the down-low as well, Giannulli wore a grey sweatsuit set with a Balenciaga bag, a trucker hat and slippers, while the Kissing Booth actor wore a black hoodie and jeans. They appeared to be walking Elordi’s golden retriever, Layla, on the excursion.

While it’s unclear what kind of relationships might be brewing for these four, we’re curious to see what happens next.