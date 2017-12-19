Every Time Kaia Gerber Looked Like a Carbon Copy of Cindy Crawford

Out of every celebrity mom-and-daughter doppelgänger pair, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford reign supreme. Ever since the 16-year-old made her Fashion Week debut at a show-stopping Calvin Klein catwalk in October, she’s been hailed as the second coming of her supermodel mom. And it’s not without good reason—Kaia shares a lot of her mom’s supermodel traits: legs for days, a killer runway walk, flouncy thick brown hair, and a face hundreds of designers are dying to feature.

It seems like every other day, Kaia and Cindy make headlines for a major twinning moment. It happens so often that it can be hard to keep up. To keep track, we rounded up every Instagram, red carpet, and photoshoot where the mom and daughter looked practically identical to each other. Check out Kaia and Cindy’s most uncanny lookalike moments, ahead. (Good luck distinguishing the two.)