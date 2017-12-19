StyleCaster
Every Time Kaia Gerber Looked Like a Carbon Copy of Cindy Crawford

Out of every celebrity mom-and-daughter doppelgänger pair, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford reign supreme. Ever since the 16-year-old made her Fashion Week debut at a show-stopping Calvin Klein catwalk in October, she’s been hailed as the second coming of her supermodel mom. And it’s not without good reason—Kaia shares a lot of her mom’s supermodel traits: legs for days, a killer runway walk, flouncy thick brown hair, and a face hundreds of designers are dying to feature.

It seems like every other day, Kaia and Cindy make headlines for a major twinning moment. It happens so often that it can be hard to keep up. To keep track, we rounded up every Instagram, red carpet, and photoshoot where the mom and daughter looked practically identical to each other. Check out Kaia and Cindy’s most uncanny lookalike moments, ahead. (Good luck distinguishing the two.)

School pics, now and then.

When Cindy Shared Her and Kaia's Yearbook Photos

In November, Cindy posted a side-by-side Instagram of her and Kaia's high school yearbook photos, which looked uncannily similar to each other. "School pics, now and then," she wrote in the caption.

When Kaia Asked the Question We've All Been Wondering

Even bunny filters can't distinguish the two. Kaia nodded to her reseblance to her mom in this Instagram story picture from earlier this year. The photo asks what we've all been wondering: How do Cindy and Kaia look identical, despite their 35-year age difference.

i just don’t see the resemblance

When Kaia Didn't See the Resemblance

Kaia might not have seen the resemblance to her mom in this Instagram, but we think the picture is definitive proof that she and her mama are doppelgängers. (Or at least sisters.)

can u tell we're related ?

When Kaia Asked a No-Brainer Question

Kaia might love to point out her similarity to her mom more than the internet. In this Instagram, the two can be seen hugging while looking like identical twins.

When Kaia Showed Off Her 'Mom Genes'

In an Instagram in May, Kaia and Cindy flaunted tongue-in-cheek t-shirts nodding to their genetic similarity.

When They Matched Their Makeup

Before heading to an event in February, the mom-and-daughter pair made sure to sport similar glam looks, including dark smokey eyes, nude lips, and voluminous hair.

Girls day, masking with @MeaningfulBeauty. 💋•

When They Had a Girls' Day

On this girls' day, Kaia and Cindy fed into the similarity by sporting matching bathrobes and putting on face masks.

👯 in @CoandCo. Loving the jumpsuits @CocoRocha!

When They Chilled Out in All-Black

Lookalikes who match together, stick together. For a day of relaxation, Kaia and Cindy sported near-identical all-black outfits as they rested on matching white lounge chairs. 

Gerber girls 📷 @EllenVonUnwerth

When Even in Black-and-White They Looked Like Twins

A harsh filter isn't killing Kaia and Cindy's lookalike vibe. Last November, the two went out to an event, where they had to sneak in some time to take a twining selfie. 

Morning girls hike 💋•

When They Showed Off Their Supermodel-Blessed Cheekbones

In January 2016, when Kaia was 14, Cindy posted a snap of the two flaunting their supermodel-blessed cheek bones at the top of a hike. 

When People First Started Taking Notice of Their Similarity

Around the first time people started taking notice of Kaia's similarities was when she tagged along with her mom to a taping of "Extra" with Mario Lopez in 2015, when she was 14. 

When Cindy Wrote Kaia a Sweet Note on Instagram

After going out for ice cream together in New York City, Cindy got a little emotional about her daughter growing up, which is why she shared a selfie of the two with a sweet caption on how Kaia is still her "little girl." "I'm glad she's still my little girl sometimes," Cindy wrote. 

the celebration of a genius

When Kaia Celebrated Versace (and Her Mom)

After Cindy and her supermodel peers, including Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer, made a surprise appearance at Donatella Versace's show at Milan Fashion Week in October, Kaia shared this twinning snap with her mom, which paid tribute to 20th anniversary of Gianni Versace's death. (Though, the genius in her caption could also be referring to her mom.) 

