Kaelen Is Having A Major #LoveTrumpsHate Sale—And Donating Everything to Charity

In the wake of the presidential election, many who were horrified by Donald Trump’s win struggled with what to do—cry (obviously), vent (naturally), protest, organize. One New York City-based designer has hit upon another way to channel her anger and distress into something productive: Kaelen is offering 75 percent off everything on her site and donating all proceeds to organizations that stand to be under threat during a Trump presidency, including Black Lives Matter, Planned Parenthood, and the American Civil Liberties Union.

“If you don’t feel like shopping, that’s okay—we get it,” reads the copy on the brand’s site—in that case, follow the links and donate directly to the affected organizations. She is also giving shoppers the opportunity to suggest a charity of their choice by emailing info@kaelennyc.com. Prices range from $111 to $441 (at full retail price, they would usually start at $445) and the sale runs until November 18 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

See the full list of organizations and discount codes below, and see some of the pieces on sale in the slideshow:

Planned Parenthood (plannedparenthood)

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

NAACP Legal Defense Fund (NAACPLDF)

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)

Human Rights Campaign (HRC)

Black Lives Matter (blacklivesmatter)

National Immigration Law Center (NILC)

Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN)

The Nature Conservancy (nature)

Trevor Project (trevorproject)

Greenpeace (greenpeace)

Everytown for Gun Safety (everytown)