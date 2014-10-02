Rising Designer Kaelen Haworth Shares What She’s Learned From Norma Kamali

All summer long we’ve been showcasing our Rule Breakers, a video series featuring provocative women who are at the top of their game and paved their own unique ways of getting there. We learned about everything from self esteem and life lessons for social media from Chrissy Teigen, to bending the rules and taking risks from designer Cynthia Rowley. These fearless women even took the time to mentor budding provocateurs in similar fields, to encourage the next generation of rule-breaking stars.

In the video above, we sit with emerging designer Kaelen Haworth, who was mentored by Norma Kamali, as she reflects on her experience a part of the Rule Breakers series. “I mean I don’t think she ever second guesses herself and I think that’s something that is really difficult to do but it comes with knowing yourself,” she told us when asked about how Norma inspires her. She shares how Norma’s perspective has changed her everyday thinking as she constantly catches herself saying, “What would Norma do?”.

Watch along as Kaelen shares more about how Norma’s advice has had such a positive impact on not only her design, but her way of thinking.

