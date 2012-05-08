Kaelen Fall/Winter 2012 Lookbook: Menswear-Inspired Glamour Galore

Looking for some glam-spiration? Then check out the brand new lookbook from NYC-based label Kaelen for their Fall/Winter 2012 collection that just landed in our hands (or shall we say in our e-mail inboxes?).

With head designer Kaelen Haworth running the show, her classically modern design aesthetic will appeal to those gals that are looking for smartly constructed clothes that still have a youthful, feminine vibe. For her latest line of duds, she took inspiration from a range of sources including, “a tornado chase she experienced to Sam Haskin’s book Cowboy Kate to the Roaring Twenties.”

We definitely see the nuance of the 20s shining through loud and clear, thanks to the fact that there isn’t much cleavage being shown with Kaelen’s classy cuts (nor are most of the clothes super skin-tight), as well as getting inspiration from menswear, with a handful of tailored jackets and pants thrown into the bunch. All in all, we love Kalen’s Fall/Winter 2012 collection. It clearly screams sophistication, glamour, vintage and modern, all a washed in this je ne sais quoi of New York downtown cool.

