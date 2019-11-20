Kacey Musgraves’ All-White Crop Top & Miniskirt Look Is Somehow Perfect for the Holidays

Scroll To See More Images

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way INTO MY HEART, Kacey Musgraves. Even those of us who aren’t particularly fond of country music can appreciate the beautiful voice of one Kacey Musgraves—as well as her incredible sartorial prowess. On Tuesday, at the NYC premiere of her Christmas show, Kacey Musgraves’ outfit was the perfect mix of southern charm and holiday glam. The country singer consistently blesses us all on the red carpet (Let us not forget her latest look from the CMA Awards! Swoon.) and at the premiere of her Amazon Prime holiday special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, Musgraves stunned once again. Wearing an all-white crop top and miniskirt look, the singer proved to us all that you can make any ensemble perfect for the holidays.

Ugh, that beading, though. Both the crop top and miniskirt worn by Musgraves were beaded on the edges, giving it the perfect amount of holiday sparkle. Whoever deemed wearing white inappropriate after Labor Day needs to see this ensemble. Winter white is very much a thing, and Kacey Musgraves wears it with ease. Your holiday party outfit could never.

Kacey Musgraves’ chic outfit embodies everything romantic about winter holidays: sparkle, snow and parties galore. This all-white ensemble was absolutely the perfect choice to premiere her Christmas show with Amazon Prime. If the outfits during the special are as good as this one, we’re in for a real holiday treat.

Even all of Kacey Musgraves’ jewelry and accessories sparkled to perfection. With ultimate bling from her Eva Fehren rings and earrings plus her clutch, Kacey Musgraves was a walking, talking, living and breathing example of the ultimate holiday look. Catch me trying to recreate this ensemble at every holiday party I attend this year. We’ll see how it goes, but at least I have the perfect inspiration in Kacey Musgraves.