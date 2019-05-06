Kacey Musgraves Attended the Met Gala Dressed as a Literal Barbie

Let’s not beat around the bush, here: Kacey Musgraves is a veritable fashion icon. After stunning at the Grammys and Oscars red carpets this year (TBT to that incredibly poofy pink dress that I will never forget), I knew that Kacey Musgraves’ Met Gala 2019 look was going to be both wild and beautiful. With a theme like “camp”, you never know what kind of jaw-dropping looks to expect, but Musgraves showed up to seriously impress.

After teasing the vibe of her look on Twitter and Instagram, Musgraves wowed us all in what can only be described as a straight-up Barbie costume (crafted by Moschino, of course). Musgraves had been showering us with hints all day—a photo of hot pink Barbie sunglasses posted on Instagram, a picture of a hot pink Barbie vanity, a shot of tiny Barbie hairbrushes, an image of pointed-toe Barbie pumps in every shade of the rainbow, and even a photo of a Moschino Barbie doll—so I can’t say I’m surprised. Still, showing up in a literal hot pink Barbie dress—atop a hot pink car—is a power move.

Musgraves’ hair played into her delightfully kitschy look. She wore a long, wavy bright blonde wig—which further cemented her status as a badass and beautiful Barbie. And I really can’t understate the fact that she arrived, totally done up, on the back of a hot pink car. Most people debut their Met Gala looks on the Met Gala red carpet, but Musgraves made the drive up to the venue part of her look. Camp, indeed.

KACEY MUSGRAVES IS LITERALLY A BARBIE LOOK AT HER!!!! #METGala pic.twitter.com/hcbResZ04H — ig @palomamariee (@ruddgala) May 6, 2019

We knew that Musgraves—queen of country music for people who don’t like country music—was going to serve serious Barbie vibes based on her social media clues, but I was not prepared for this amazing look with which she blessed us. Kacey Musgraves has proven herself to be sartorially iconic, and I, for one, am a fan.