K. Stew LOVES Bella Swan’s Carolina Herrera Wedding Dress

Confession: I’m not into Twilight. Never have been, probably never will be. That said, I am a sucker for a good love story and a gorgeous designer wedding gown, so I will probably catch up on the rest of the Twilight saga in time to see Bella and Edward tie the knot when Breaking Dawn hits theaters.

In what will be the third-most anticipated wedding of the year (sorry Bella, you come behind the Kates), Bella Swan will wear a gown designed by Carolina Herrera — and that’s pretty much all we know at this point. They are keeping the dress’ details locked up, and even the nosiest of fashion people haven’t gotten a glimpse of the sure-to-be-famous frock.

One thing we do know is that Kristen Stewart really, really loves the gown, and she’s no stranger to good design: she was featured alongside Jack and Laz of Proenza Schouler in Vogue as their muse. Although the crew kept the actress completely covered up between takes so that no photos would leak, she spilled a minimal amount of information about its design, revealing,”the dress was tight, it was so tight… I really liked it. It was very pretty.”

So, that really doesn’t give us anything to go on, but we are kind of envisioning a Pippa Middleton-esque body-con number as opposed to Kate Middleton’s voluminous McQueen gown or Kate Moss’ relaxed, bohemian John Galliano number. We are liking Bella’s wedding beauty so far, however: the fresh, bare-faced look and loose waves are perfect for a natural beauty like Kristen.

Are you looking forward to the unveiling of Bella’s wedding gown, or are you too busy waiting with bated breath for Kim Kardashian’s Vera Wang number to be leaked? (Sorry, we had to go there.)