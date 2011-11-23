K-Mart Has Its Panties In A Bunch Down Under

Did you ever have that awkward moment when say, a parental unit discovers a pair of tasteful-yet-provocative underwear in the wash? We’re pretty sure graduating from cotton to lace is a rite of passage that most young ladies experience and most parents dread uncovering.

As if this wasn’t mortifying enough on its own, Australian K-Mart upped the ante and instead of offering some lacy options for tweens and teens alike, they decided to go and print logos such as ‘call me‘ and ‘I heart rich boys‘ on undies made for their ‘youth’ market. (BTW, we’d love to know the age brackets for their ‘junior’ and ‘youth’ market.) It’s not like we’re breeding a generation of gold-digging sex kittens or anything, right?

So, some outraged parents really went to Twitter-town on the huge conglomerate company and got the panties removed from stores. What do you think? Should the underwear have stayed or were they totally inappropriate in the first place?