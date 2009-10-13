K Karl Lagerfeld Dressed Vinyl Doll Releases, Karl Is Flattered

A living legend in the fashion industry, Karl Lagerfeld is not only a highly coveted couture genius, but also a lover of modern pop culture and Japanese-inspired art. Which is why when Tokidoki and Karl Lagerfeld decided to collaborate on a limited edition Mini Karl Lagerfeld doll we weren’t surprised. Karl is said to be flattered to become a Tokidoki and has always loved them.

The doll is a tribute to Karl and is inspired by his K Karl Lagerfeld denim brand. Designed by Simone Legno of Tokidoki, Mini Karl is completely dressed in K Karl Lagerfeld and stands at 25 cm tall in a black, white, and chrome finish, embellished with rhinestones that reflects the designer’s unmistakable signature look.

Mini Karl dolls are due to launch exclusively at Colette in October retailing for £118 and will include an individual numbered certificate to certify authenticity.

Dolls not your thing? For Spring 2010 Mini Karl will be appearing on a select amount of graphic tees!

[DazedDigital.com]