The Latina-Owned Accessories Brand that Camila Mendes & Jessica Alba Love Has a Collab at Target—Here’s What We’re Shopping

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Of course I love supporting all women-owned brands, but I must admit, Jen Zeano Designs, or JZD has an extra special place in my heart. I’ve been following the journey of this brand on Instagram for a few years now and watched as they went from making shirts and sweatshirts sold online-only from their home, to moving into a warehouse and storefront, and today, landing a JZD x Target collab that allows their lifestyle brand to reach even more consumers. Plus, the brand is based in Brownsville, Texas, which I consider one of my hometowns. It’s a small town in South Texas close to the border of Mexico that is filled with Mexican influences and culture.

JZD is owned and designed by wife and wife duo, Jen and Vero. They originally launched in 2014 with a pink t-shirt design that read “Latina Power,” and celebs like Jessica Alba, Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana quickly fell in love and voiced their support for the brand on Instagram while wearing the now iconic tee. The brand is known for its tees, sweatshirts, jewelry and accessories that have empowering Spanish phrases on them like “vibras bonitas” or “good vibes” and “guerra” or “warrior.”

The JZD x Target collab is available now for a limited time in stores and online and here’s what we can’t wait to get our hands on.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Corazón Latino Shirt

Corazón in Spanish is one of those words basically everyone understands the translation of: “heart.” This shirt translates to “Latino Heart” and comes in sizes XS to 3X.

Guerrera Necklace

JZD is known for having unique “nameplate” necklaces and this one designed for Target is now different. Guerrera translates to “warrior,” reminding all of us to be our own heroes.

No Pasa Nada Hat

No pasa nada is slang for “it’s all good,” so you’ll always be ushering in positive vibes when you rock this baseball cap.

Florecer Short Sleeve T-Shirt

This gender-inclusive shirt reads “crecer florecer,” which translates to “grow and bloom.” This crewneck shirt is available in sizes XS to 3X.

Chula Earrings

This is probably my favorite design from the collection. When I was growing up my mom used to say, “que chula mija!” whenever I would leave the house, which basically means “you’re so cute!” It sounds sweeter in Spanish ;). These Chula stud earrings by JZD are the perfect way to let the world know you’re cute and you know it.