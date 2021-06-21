Run, Don’t Walk — This Celebrity-Approved Handbag Label Is Offering 20 Percent For Prime Day

Scroll To See More Images

JW Pei’s affordable (and somehow shockingly expensive-looking) handbags have gone utterly viral this year, all thanks in part to, well, TikTok not to mention a slew of stylish celebrities who wear their bags on the regular (models Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk have both been spotted wearing the croissant-style Gabi bag on several outings, while countless influencers have accessorized their OOTD’s with the brand’s ’90s-inspired faux croc shoulder bag). While the AAPI-owned and Los Angeles-based handbag line already offers super affordable price points (from about $30-$90 typically), the viral JW Pei bags will be marked down an additional 20 percent off for Prime Day on their Amazon storefront.

Given how popular these bags have become over the past year, we’re pretty sure they’re going to be selling out pretty quick — in other words, you may want to hurry. Plus, unlike other Prime Day deals, this discount will only be available today, June 21, so you might want to add it to your cart and check out literally ASAP. Aside from the two internet-famous bags (the Gabi and the ’90s Shoulder Bag), their lesser-known (and equally as chic) will also be eligible for the 20 percent off as well, so it’s the perfect time to give some of their new, It-bags-in-the-making a test run before they go viral next. Oh, and if their Amazon store doesn’t have what you’re looking for, JW Pei’s website is also offering 20 percent off new arrivals with the code NEWIN20.

JW PEI Gabi Bag (was $71)

This supermodel-approved croissant style bag is going viral — get it while it’s 20 percent off! Oh, and it’s also available in this season’s hottest hue, lavender.

JW Pei Vegan Croc ’90s Style Bag

TikTok has fallen madly in love with this affordable “baguette” bag, so we’re betting it’s going to sell out quick.

JW Pei Convertible Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag (was $61.99)

This classic mini-bag features elegant brass details and a luxe chain shoulder strap. It looks like it costs a lot more than it does, am I right?

JW Pei Maze Handbag (was $99)

The braided detail and summer-ready colorway on this new arrival has left me utterly swooning.

JW Pei Mini Flap Faux Crop Bag (was $79)

This vegan leather mini bag features a classic shape and design in a fun hot pink hue (it’s also available in kelly green and baby blue too).