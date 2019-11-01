Jason Wu Has an Exclusive Holiday Line at Kohl’s—and It’s All Under $100

Scroll To See More Images

Searching for the perfect holiday dress just got so much easier, thanks to Kohl’s exclusive collaboration with Jason Wu. The full JW Jason Wu line at Kohl’s is officially available, both in store and online, and offers a variety of pieces to suit nearly any style. From fun floral dresses to a sophisticated pantsuit, you’ll be able to find something you love, no matter your personal style.

We spoke to Wu ahead of the JW Jason Wu for Kohl’s launch to get a take on the collection straight from the designer. Describing the line as “feminine, sophisticated and fun,” Wu absolutely adores this collection, and that certainly showed as he walked STYLECASTER through the rack. “Our approach is the same as with anything we do. It doesn’t matter if it’s $65 or $6,500,” he revealed. “We take the attention to detail and consideration in design very seriously.”

“It’s my first time introducing my brand to Kohls,” Wu told us. “Jason Wu is known for really special occasions, and we wanted to introduce a collection based around that, around the holiday season.” And you’ll definitely see that with the collection’s use of festive tulle, eye-catching sequin accents and elegant silhouettes.

Velvet polka dots and sculptural flowers are also some of the major themes, bringing a classic vibe to the collection. “It’s not about a trend,” Wu explained, “[It’s more about] the idea of timelessness and having clothes… in your closet [all year long].”

So while this collection may be pegged to the holiday season, you can certainly still wear it off season, too.

Scroll through and shop some of our favorite pieces from the JW Jason Wu for Kohl’s line, and head to the Kohl’s website to shop the rest!

Literally, the perfect holiday party dress. Also available in petite.

Your closet could definitely use a nice pop of pink. If pink isn’t your thing, this dress also comes in a navy blue.

We love that this jumpsuit looks like a two-piece set. It also comes in a full red color for a more traditional jumpsuit look.

Is it just us, or does this piece practically scream Meghan Markle?

We’re obsessed with the sparkle detail on the sleeves. This sweater dress also comes in a bold red.

Sleek and sophisticated.

The perfect piece to polish off any look.

Complete with the perfect center pleat.

Your perfect winter party jacket, found.

You’re going to want to keep wearing this dress, even after the holiday season is over.

Another dress you can keep on wearing long after the holidays. It also comes in a bold red and black pattern.

We love the floral detail on the shoulder of this dress. Also available in a royal blue.