First Look: J.W. Anderson Debuts Line at Topshop

Topshop is really pulling out the stops when it comes to partnerships these days between Louise Gray and now London based designer, J.W. Anderson whose own capsule collection is set to launch on September 14.

Grazia caught up with the designer to hear all the details about the upcoming line, which will feature everything from apparel to iPad cases. Anderson’s goal was to create a collection that was wearable and easy, combining pieces and looks from previous collections to create a collaboration that feels like a true mixture of Anderson’s style.

Anderson reveals, “I don’t blame the girls who wear bad things, I blame the people who design them!” Well at least that gives us commoners hope in the fashion world. Check out this slideshow for a sneak preview of the whimsical, but wearable, J.W. Anderson collection for Topshop.