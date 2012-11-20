Want: The Just-Released Memoir By Vogue Creative Director Grace Coddington

What: Vogue Creative Director Grace Coddington’s buzzed-about memoir (just released today!) that offers a first-hand account of her fascinating rise up the fashion ranks, and everything that came with it.

Why: We first fell in love with Coddington in the 2009 documentary “The September Issue”— where she was rightly portrayed as the yin to Anna Wintour’s yang—but the book interestingly elaborates on the fact that the redhead’s rise to success came well before she landed at American Vogue. Plus, she outlines her upbringing, early years as a model, offers details on romances she’s had, and includes beyond-charming sketches.

How: We’d give this book to any fashion lover on our holiday list, and we fully plan to pick up a copy for ourselves to read next to a roaring fire (or the one in our dreams, anyway) this holiday season.

“Grace: A Memoir,” by Grace Coddington, $18.81; at Amazon