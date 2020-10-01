Here’s What Happened to Justine & Caleb After Winning ‘Love Island’

They found love in a hopeless place—a.k.a. Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. But are Justine and Caleb still together after Love Island USA season 2? Well, to be fair, it’s only been a day or two, but they’re “serious” about continuing their relationship in the outside world.

Justine and Caleb became the winners of Love Island USA season 2 on Wednesday, September 30, when they were voted America’s favorite couple. In second place was Cely and Johnny. In third was Moira and Calvin. And in fourth was Carrington and Laurel. Justine and Caleb also became the first Black couple to win the franchise out of any Love Island, so there’s another reason to celebrate their love.

As viewers know, Justine was one of the OGs on Love Island season 2. She didn’t have the best start after she was friendzoned by Jeremiah and Tre. Then Caleb came in during her second week and rocked her world. Though Caleb chose to recouple with Rachel at first, he switched at the next recoupling and chose Justine. On the Tuesday, September 29, episode of Love Island, Caleb revealed that Justine won him over with a 15-minute conversation right before the recoupling. The two also told each other “I love you” before the final episode, and became one of the only couples this season to say those special three words.

After winning Love Island USA season 2, Justine and Caleb received $100,000. As fans know, only one member of the winning couple receives the money. They, then, can choose to keep it or share it with their significant other. Caleb received the $100K and decided to split it with Justine because love over money, y’all.

Now: Back to the question we all want to know: Are Justine and Caleb still together? Well, duh, and they already have plans to make their cross-country relationship work. Caleb lives in Los Angeles, while Justine lives in New Jersey.

“That was the whole point of us giving each other a real try. We wanted to see if we could foster a real connection and we were able to do that. She really respected that I was sometimes a little bit more patient than other people around us,” Caleb told Entertainment Tonight, noting how the couple is “very serious” about making their relationship work in the real world.

He continued, “I was not trying to rush into things just because we were on this reality show. And I loved that about her, that she continued to be like, ‘Yeah, do your thing because I want us to work out.’ I think we’re primed and ready to rock and roll when we get out of the villa and starting a life together outside of here because we took our time in here. We’re going to be able to handle whatever stuff [comes].”

Justine added, “We’re still taking our time out here as well. We didn’t let winning and making it to the end change anything between us, which is why we were able to share how we felt about each other but still not rush to put a title on things even though I think we are there. I get impulsive sometimes because I think most girls are. ‘I really like this guy, I’m going to move to you!’ What I love about him is that he’s so realistic and he’s like, ‘We gotta go home, get our shit together, figure out our jobs and make those right moves when the time is right.’ I appreciate that about him.”

The couple also revealed that they already have plans to fly out to see each other. “The second we get our phones back, we’re talking about flights,” Caleb said. “We’ll probably see each other in a couple of weeks. We’ll probably keep seeing each together, so we can figure out a way to be in the same place—or at least the same vicinity.”

“Right now the plan is hopefully for me to be in L.A.,” Justine added.

