Justin Timberlake’s New Movie…Cue Screaming Girls

What do you get when you put a triple-threat pop star, Midwestern plains, and Jeff Bridges together? “The Open Road,” Justin Timberlake’s new movie! Sidenote: That’s “The Open Road,” not “Crossroads.” A road trip movie with Justin…not Britney. Just so there’s no confusion.

The trailer was released today and, by the looks of it, the cowboy boots and general plaid-ness add to Justin’s aesthetic value, but not exactly to his acting ability. (Not hating completely! Thought he rocked in “Alpha Dog!”) The plot goes a little something like this: the son of a basketball legend embarks on a relationship-building road trip that’s sure to involve some tears, basketball analogies, and arguments over the price of gas.The movie hits theaters Aug. 28.

I probably won’t see it, though. I only like sports movies when they involve ducks and Emilio Estevez. And road trip movies when they involve Goofy and choreographed Disney songs.