Justin Timberlake’s Net Worth: How Rich Is He Really?

Justin Timberlake is arguably the world’s top male pop star at the moment—a title he’s been working towards since the ripe age of 12, when his charismatic performance on “The Mickey Mouse Club” earned him a contract with ‘NSYNC just two years later. Since the chart topping boy band split in 2002, the 32 year-old has had a prolific solo career, with his latest LP, “The “20/20 Experience”, released in March 2013, garnering rave reviews and breaking sales records. But the Memphis Tennessee Native is more just a pretty voice and face, he’s also seen success as an actor (Saturday Night Lives’s “Dick in a Box”, anyone?), entrepreneur, and producer. Timberlake is also a man of style with a predilection for tailored Tom Ford suits, which partly inspired his hit track “Suit and Tie”. In fact, his stunning wife, actress Jessica Biel, who he married in 2012 in a lavish $6.5 million wedding in Puglia, Italy, has credited Timberlake for boosting her red carpet style.

Estimated Net Worth: Timberlake’s reported net worth is $100 million, and this year the crooner was anointed a spot on Time 100’s list of most influential people. His first album in seven years, “The 20/20 Experience”, hit number one on the Billboard 200 with sales of 968,000, and all signs are pointing to the second installment, “20/20″ Pt. 2”, being a bona fide success when it debuts on September 27. Add to that Timberlake’s three multi-platinum albums with ‘NSYNC, his first solo effort, the Grammy winning “Justified”, as well as his second album “FutureSex/LoveSounds”, which sold 9 million copies world-wide. Acting-wise, the pop star starred in “Black Snake Moan”, “Southland Tales”, “Shrek the Third”, “Just Friends”, and our favorite: “The Social Network” where he played the sharp-tongued Napster founder, Sean Parker. What’s more, Timberlake made headlines in 2012, for taking a major stake in the $35 million purchase of social media site MySpace.com, with the intention of revamping it.

Salary: This summer, Timberlake joined none other than Jay Z, for “The Legends Of Summer” tour, and according to industry sources, the duo were expected to gross $6 million per night, with JT guaranteed to make $1 million every show. Starting October 31, Timberlake begins “The 20/20 Experience World Tour”, a solo effort in North America, where in all likelihood he stands to earn even more.

Empire: The Southern gentleman and his best friend Tray Ayala founded William Rast, a denim-focused clothing line named after their grandparents in 2005, but the brand peaked in 2010, and has been faltering since. While Timberlake remains involved, rumors are swirling he plans to abandon the company altogether by year’s end. Back in 2009, JT started a tequilla brand called 901, and he’s also co-owner of a string of restaurants. On October 4, Timberlake’s new movie, “Runner Runner”, a gambling thriller starring Ben Affleck, comes out, but whether he has a major future in acting remains to be seen.

Real Estate: In October, 2010, the former ‘NSYNC member put his New York City property on the market for $5.25 million, which he bought in 2008 for $4.77 million. However, the final sale had Timberlake losing $70,000 for his approximately 3,000 square-foot pad when it only sold for $4.7 million. Back in 2002, Timberlake bought a Hollywood Hills home for over $8 million, where its reported that Biel and Timberlake are still living.

MORE:

Where Justin Timberlake Eats, Sleeps, and Parties Around the Globe

Simon Cowell’s Net Worth: How Rich Is He Really?



