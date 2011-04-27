Justin Timberlake’s Advice On Being Friends With Benefits

Justin Timberlake may be starring alongside Mila Kunis in the upcoming rom-com Friends With Benefits, but that doesn’t mean he actually thinks the concept is a good idea. Both Timberlake and Kunis appeared on today’s Ellen Degeneres show and he was pretty adamant on why two friends can’t enter into a sexual relationship without eventually involving some emotion, saying:

Its a really good idea until it becomes a bad idea. It probably becomes a bad idea really fastI think that everybody could probably agree with us when we say, that if you’re going to be intimate with someone at some point somebodys going to feel something.

I couldn’t agree more with JT’s wise words. Even if both parties are in total agreement about the terms of the relationship at the beginning, it’s only a matter of time before someone starts to become emotionally invested. If you do choose to be friends with benefits, then it’s important to accept that this kind of relationship has an expiration date, and will probably end with someone getting hurt.

Do you think that entering into a friends with benefits deal is doomed from the start, or do you think it should be looked at on a case-to-case basis?