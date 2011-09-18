Justin Timberlake Wins Emmy for Hilarious SNL Appearance!

All-around renaissance man Justin Timberlake certainly knows how to get the job done. Whether he’s singing, acting, or being a restaurateur, he does it, and he does it right. The star just took home an early Emmy Award for his hilarious appearance as guest actor in a comedy series for his hosting gig onSaturday Night Live. We all remember his amazing “Liquorville” skit with Lady Gaga.

Other stars who took home early Emmys include Gwyneth Paltrow, who scooped up a statuette for her role as Holly Holiday, the sassy guidance counselor on Glee.