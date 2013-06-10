Justin Timberlake Slyly Inserts Naked Woman On Cover Art For New Single

Can you spot the silhouette of a naked woman within the just-released cover art for “Tunnel Vision,” Justin Timberlake’s forthcoming new single? No? Look again! His nose doubles as, well, a different female body part that’s usually a bit more concealed.

Funnily enough, it took us multiple glances before we fully realized what JT was up to with this one. The singer is set to release the track as the third single off his album “The 20/20 Experience”—behind “Suit & Tie” and “Mirrors”—on July 15.

What do you think of JT’s clever new single art?

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Justin Timberlake Is The New Bud Light Platinum Creative Director

How Tom Ford Informed JT’s Recent Style Evolution