Links to Click: Justin Timberlake’s Steamy New Video, the All-Time Worst Pixie Cuts, More

Meghan Blalock
The best of today’s Internet news ran the gamut from steamy to scandalous to just plain weird. Read on!

1. Justin Timberlake’s just-released video for his song “TKO” is equal parts sexy and violent. We’re not sure how to feel about it. [YouTube]

2. Remember when Hayden Panetierre got that terrible pixie cut? We wish we could forget it, along with these other pixies that count amongst the worst ever. [Daily Makeover]

3. After numerous allegations surfaces that brand Cody Foster was pirating designs, Anthropologie has severed all ties. [FastCo]

4. Basically, it’s all the fun ones. Here are 10 foods that will make you look tired. [Beauty High]

5. Beyoncé photobombed a fan’s selfie during her concert in Australia last night. Here’s what the photo looks like. [The Cut]

6. Shoe and accessories maven Tory Burch has finally launched a home line, and it’s trés chic. [The Vivant]

7. Everybody calm down. Here’s why Condé Nast ending its internship program could be a good thing. [Racked]

