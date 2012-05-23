Justin Timberlake Thinks You Need Some Pretty Pillows And A Gold Skull For Your Pad

You know, we’re not going to lie; we’re pretty dubious of any star that’s ready to hand out decorating advice without ever having appeared on MTV Cribs. Come on, it’s only fair — after all, how come we have to feel anxious about our lack of decor when you’ve never had to suffer the later humiliation of admitting way back in the day that a big screen TV, PS2 and a poster of Scarface was your idea of luxe living.

Needless to say, we were a wee bit hesitant to embrace Justin Timberlake‘s latest pet project as the face of the BeachMint‘s newest venture, HomeMint. A collaboration between the singer and world-renowned interior designer Estee Stanely, the collection of home decor items is a mix of pillows, rugs, accent pieces and all those little things you need to actually make a house a home and not just a crash pad. (BTW, it’s an OK mix with a masculine edge — we definitely can picture JT fretting over fabric swatches in between waxing poetic about bar stools and accent pillows.)

While the price points can go as high as 4K, most are well within the “I won’t go broke if I buy this” range (especially if you’re a member), we’re not really shocked to see the cheapest thing on the site is already sold out. But a $475.00 brass skull? Really, where are you going to put that, people?

In any event, we picked our faves and included them in the sideshow above — now all we need now is an MTV crew and a certain former boy bander to stop on by and feng shui the crap out of our apartment. (Pretty please?)