Justin Timberlake Teamed Up With Tom Ford For New Album

When last week’s “Suit & Tie” music video from Justin Timberlake dropped, the one thing everyone was talking about was the dapper Tom Ford tuxedo Timberlake wears throughout, thanks to a nice close-up on the brand’s logo on a silk tie during the video. Then, at this Sunday’s SAG Awards, Timberlake took the red carpet in a silk and linen checkered suit and tie from the designer. While many criticized the fact that he didn’t wear actual black tie, anything Tom Ford gets him a free pass in our book.

Now, we see the partnership brewing behind the high-end designer love fest: It turns out Timberlake is actually collaborating with Ford. According to an announcement, “Ford worked closely with Timberlake and his team to provide made-to-measure tailoring, including eveningwear, suiting, shirting, ties, shoes and accessories that will be a focal point of the The 20/20 Experience.”

While the release doesn’t offer many specifics beyond that, our guess is that every video, song, and graphic associated with The 20/20 Experience (Timberlake’s hotly-anticipated album, set for release on March 19) will feature something related to Tom Ford.

Ford is equally excited about the partnership, stating, “I adore Justin. He has innate style and enormous talent,” Ford said. “It has been such a pleasure and honor to work with him throughout this entire creative process.” Between Timberlake’s style and Tom Ford’s taste, we have a feeling this partnership can go nowhere but up.

This isn’t Timberlake’s first foray into fashion: In 2005, he launched the William Rast clothing line, which received stellar reviews and even landed its own Target collaboration in early 2011.