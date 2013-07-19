Justin Timberlake Responds To Controversy Over New Single ‘Take Back The Night’

Justin Timberlake got into a bit of hot water with his just-released single, “Take Back The Night.” You might recognize that phrase—it’s the name of the 1999-founded organization that works to end sexual violence against women worldwide. So when JT released his new song just a week ago, the organization responded in a big way: by threatening Timberlake with a lawsuit, claiming their own the phrase.

Now, Justin has made an official “apology”—which also reveals his ignorance, in our opinion—to Radar. “Upon the release of my new single ‘Take Back The Night’, I was made aware of an organization of the same name called The Take Back The Night Foundation,” Timberlake says. (Come on, JT, you didn’t partake in your college campus TBTN marches like we did? We guess he was too busy rocking frosted tips with Joey Fatone!)

But his apology does seem heartfelt. “I wanted to take this opportunity to let all know that neither my song nor its lyrics have any association with the organization. As I’ve learned more about The Take Back The Night Foundation, I’m moved by its efforts to stop violence against women, create safe communities, and encourage respectful relationships for women — Something we all should rally around.”

While his apology is definitely appreciated, we can’t help but sense that JT is a bit insensitive when it comes to women. His latest video for “Tunnel Vision” earned much criticism over being filled with nude, dancing ladies. We wonder how his wife Jessica Biel feels about all of it!

What do you think of the whole situation?

MORE JT ON STYLECASTER:

Justin Timberlake Is The New Bud Light Platinum Creative Director

How Tom Ford Informed JT’s Recent Style Evolution