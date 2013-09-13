Justin Timberlake is featured on the cover of this week’s issue of T Magazine, and as is very typical of the New York Times, they gave him a very intellectual, brooding treatment. (“He’s the Kasparov of showbiz,” Michael Hirschorn writes. Settle down.) The photos, all in black and white, were shot by none other than Hedi Slimane and show JT in various states of deep thought—and at the risk of sounding shallow, he looks really good.

JT casts away his suit and tie for the shoot, instead donning casual-but-pricey looks from the likes of Saint Laurent (the black leather tee above, which retails for $2,950) and Dolce & Gabbana (the cute sweater below, which goes for about $2,000). As for the interview they conducted with him, Timberlake touches on everything from his approach to fame to how he thinks of music in a similar way he does acting.

“I try to talk to people about how much acting goes into music,” the 32-year-old says. “How much of a character goes into what you put on stage. You ever sit down with Jay? He’s not the guy he is on stage. I’m not the guy I am on stage. I am a performer. It’s an elevated idea.”

