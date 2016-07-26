Justin Timberlake to Fan Who Slapped Him: ‘Bro, Why Would You Do That?’

There are plenty of celebrities we can imagine people would like nothing more than to slap, but Justin Timberlake is not one of them. Yet somehow, the generally inoffensive star found himself getting (awkwardly) clocked in the face by a so-called “fan” at a charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe on Monday.

TMZ reported, and posted a video of, the confusing incident, which shows Justin reacting to the assault by turning around and saying, “Bro, why would you do that?” The man, who was reportedly drunk, claimed he just wanted to “touch” the singer. Justin declined to press charges, but the man was eventually arrested for disorderly conduct after he refused to leave the property at the cops’ request.

None of this was enough to stop Justin from doing the Carlton (aka “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”‘s most enduring contribution to society) with Carlton himself, Alfonso Ribeiro, on the golf course later in the afternoon. All’s well that ends well—unless you’re the guy who got arrested for wanting to touch JT too hard.