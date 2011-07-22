Justin Timberlake & Sasha Pivovarova Team Up For New Movie!

Sasha Pivovarova is joining the ranks of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Gemma Ward and Lily Cole in the model-slash-actress category come fall when she stars alongside Justin Timberlake in the sci-fi thriller In Time. The trailer was released this morning and the concept of the film is pretty terrifying — currency comes in the form of minutes, and while the rich can live forever, the poor must scrape by, hoping that their time doesn’t run out… literally. Sasha actually plays the antagonist’s mother-in-law — a very wealthy, and therefore very old, woman — but doesn’t look a day over 25. Being rich and beautiful probably was a very simple role for Sasha to play, don’t you think? Watch the clip below and try to catch Sasha’s cameo!

Video via Fashionologie