Justin Timberlake Rocks Tom Ford in “Suit & Tie” Video

Just last week, Justin Timberlake released his first single in nearly seven years—”Suit & Tie,” a catchy ode to menswear and style featuring fellow fashion fan Jay-Z proclaiming his love for all things luxury from Alexander Wang to truffle season. Now, the video is here, and we’re anything but disappointed.

The sleek black and white clip features Timberlake doing what he does best: dressing up elegantly and making us all incredibly jealous of his wife Jessica Biel. Unfortunately, Jay-Z isn’t in the video, but his line “Tom Ford tuxedos for no reason” clearly inspired Timberlake’s wardrobe—the former boy band heartthrob rocks a three-piece Tom Ford suit and tie throughout.

His new album The 20/20 Experience comes out later this year, and if the first single is any indication, we can expect plenty more fashion shout-outs and dapper dressing. Watch it above and let us know your thoughts!

