Justin Timberlake Returns to Music But as a Manager

Justin Timberlake has been on hiatus from music for quite some time—choosing instead to pursue his acting career. (Well besides the SNL video releases with Andy Samberg.) Finally, he is making a musical comeback, just this time, as a manager.

JT recently signed the Memphis five-some Freesol to his label Tennman Records and promptly booked them two gigs—one at his very own Manhattan restaurant Southern Hospitality, and the other at Irving Plaza to celebrate his 901 Silver Tequila.

People reports the group, which consists of lyricist Free, keyboardist and bassist Premo D’Anger, guitarist and lyricist Elliot Ives, drummer Kickman Teddy, and DJ Charlie White were heavily pursued by Timberlake:

“We were about to take a deal in Atlanta,” Free tells PEOPLE. “[Justin] called us upwhile we were on the way to look at a condo in Atlanta.He said, ‘I don’t want to lose y’all, please stay in Memphis.’ So,we turned the car around and went back!”

Look for their album which is due out this fall, and click here to watch a new video for their song “Hoodies on, Hats Low” directed by and costarring Timberlake.