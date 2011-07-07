Justin Timberlake Offers Some Key Advice on How to Get a Man

As smart, intuitive young ladies, most of us probably like to think we have the opposite sex all figured out. There are certain things we know to do, say or wear in order to impress or lure guys. But every now and then, it’s nice to get a little male insight, especially if that male insight happens to come from Justin Timberlake.

In a recent Cosmopolitan article, “The Sexy Confidence Guys Love,” JT was kind enough to give all of us girls a little refresher course on what really turns a guy on… or at least what turns him on. Hey, he landed both Cameron Diaz and Jessica Biel, so I think the guy knows a thing or two.

Justin’s two crucial tips:

Tip 1: “I like a woman who doesn’t necessarily care ifother people like her. She is who she is andfigures people can take it or leave it.”

Tip 2: “There’s nothing better than a pretty girl with a nasty mouth. It’s every guy’s fantasy.”??

