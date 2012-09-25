Justin Timberlake Is Making MySpace Cool Again (No, Really)

Remember MySpace? Of course you do. It was one of the original game-changing social networks, where you could check out new music (for free), spend painstaking hours deciding who would be in your “Top 8” and most importantly, lurk on your crushes.

With the rise of Facebook and all things digital, MySpace — which had once been homecoming queen — quickly became the gal with braces who ate her lunch locked in the bathroom stall. But now, thanks to new owners Chris and Tim Vanderhook and major investor Justin Timberlake (you may have heard of him), it looks like MySpace is working its way back to the popular kids’ table.

“In a single sentence, it’s a social network for the creative community to connect to their fans,” Tim Vanderhook told THR at yesterday’s relaunch event. With Timberlake on board, the “creative community” is sure to be A-list (at the conference, JT quipped, “I know some artists”).

One smart move: Instead of trying to compete with social media giant Facebook, the new MySpace will be all about cross-platform integration, which means you can log in with your Facebook.

While we’re still a bit skeptical as to whether it’ll really take off, the promise of free music from all artists is very appealing — and it might be time to brush the dust off, clean the cobwebs and rack our brains to remember our old MySpace login info.

Check out the new site here, and tell us — would you go back to MySpace?