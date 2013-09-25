StyleCaster
Watch: Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Show Us How Dumb Hashtags Sound

Meghan Blalock
by

If you have ever used Twitter or Instagram—which, these days, is basically the equivalent of saying “if you’re a literate person with Internet access”—you know what a hashtag is. These little bites of information can be very helpful, especially during #nyfw, #pfw, and #mfw, or if you’re trying to find a good #recipe for #chili. Hashtags can be your best friend.

However, there is such a thing as over-using them. And comedic best buddies/geniuses Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon put together a skit (appropriately called “#Hashtag”) that aims to show just that. The pair sit on a couch and proceed to have a normal conversation, which turns not-so-normal when hashtags enter into the mix.

Watch the hilarity above, and think about it the next time you post a photo of something to Instagram: Do you really need to be using 25 hashtags after commenting on how amazing that slice of pizza was? We think not.

