Watch: Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Show Us How Dumb Hashtags Sound

If you have ever used Twitter or Instagram—which, these days, is basically the equivalent of saying “if you’re a literate person with Internet access”—you know what a hashtag is. These little bites of information can be very helpful, especially during #nyfw, #pfw, and #mfw, or if you’re trying to find a good #recipe for #chili. Hashtags can be your best friend.

However, there is such a thing as over-using them. And comedic best buddies/geniuses Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon put together a skit (appropriately called “#Hashtag”) that aims to show just that. The pair sit on a couch and proceed to have a normal conversation, which turns not-so-normal when hashtags enter into the mix.

Watch the hilarity above, and think about it the next time you post a photo of something to Instagram: Do you really need to be using 25 hashtags after commenting on how amazing that slice of pizza was? We think not.