Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Wear Matching Tuxedos on the Red Carpet

The couple that wears tuxedos together stays together! Or at least that’s what Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are likely hoping is the case. Last night, the the duo stepped out for the premiere of Timberlake’s new flick “Runner Runner” in Las Vegas clad in matching ensembles. Biel hit the red carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana Resort 2014 suit, with her hair slicked back to mimic his. Meanwhile, he donned a similar suit—which we’d guess is by Tom Ford, given his recent penchant for exclusively wearing the designer.

Obviously, 31-year-old Biel looks stunning—but we can’t help but note she always seems a little uncomfortable on the red carpet. With a figure like hers, she can wear absolutely anything, but the high-fashion frocks she often wears don’t always seem to reflect her easy-going personality. The suit is a pleasant change, and she seems to look seriously refined … but has their matchy-matchy style gone too far?

This isn’t the first time Timberlake has opted for twin tuxedos. Yes, that’s right, we’re referring to the 2001 American Music Awards, when he and ex-girlfriend Britney Spears made the Canadian tuxedo infamous (see below). We wonder what his desire to match his ladies says about him, but it’s certainly worth exploring.

What do you think of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s matching look?

